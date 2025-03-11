Diggers got new lungs!

Update! Chris Dempsey, aka Digger, got his new lungs March 8th, 2025! Chris is doing well. He is a strong man. I was asked to open this back up. Expenses. The end.

We are all very thankful for this miracle. Thank you all for your support. Thank our heavenly father for every moment of this precious life. Thankful and sorry for the poor soul who lost their life so that Chris may live on. He will take good care of this precious cargo. Words can not express the gratitude. May we all meet again. Done in good faith.

Love and Prayers,

Chris and Elizabeth