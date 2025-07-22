I Wove My Dreams in This Home Please Help Save It

🌟💔 " Living with Hope"

I'm not one to ask for help, but here I am, needing your support more than ever. My name is Gabrielle, and life was full of dreams and adventures until my car accident changed everything. 🙏✨

My world took an unexpected turn when a devastating crash left me with a severely shattered type C3 open femur fracture, a collapsed lung, internal hemorrhaging and moderate head trauma. My internal hemmorage caused acute blood loss rapidly and my hemoglobin reached 5.6. Several blood transfusions were required and I have no memory of more than 3/4 of my two week hospital stay. I later learned afterwards that where my crash occurred, and where my car landed was off-road in the woods and I had been sitting there for at least an hour bleeding out after the crash happened and emergency services were struggling to find me. God saved me that day.

Unfortunately my original emergency trauma surgery was done by a very inexperienced surgeon, and I had a very complex and not so common type of fracture, and the 8 months that followed my femur remained fully broken, while the surgeon telling me it was healing. In agonizing pain and suffering I sought a new specialty surgeon and CT scans showed my femur was a non-union. I required a second major corrective surgery where all prior hardware had to be removed, a bone graft with bone from my iliac crest(hip), a full length femural nail, and side plate. My new surgeon informed me that upon opening my leg he found a hole at my fracture site and necrotic fracture fragments. My bone was dying. He saved my leg & very possibly my life. The recovery was agonizing. Intense PT 1 hour 3X a week, I struggled mentally because I was not showing improvements in my knee flexion even with my aggressive efforts and amazing Physical Therapist who specialized in severe trauma cases. I never regain flexion of my knee. I have daily chronic pain that is a feeling I struggle to put into words. By the time I had regained cognitive ability to try reaching out to lawyers for medical malpractice and negligence I was informed that statute of limitations wouldn’t allow me to persue legal action against the first inexperienced surgeon, who I feel like robbed me of my chances of a successful recovery. ❤️‍🩹

Since my accident, every moment of every day has been is a struggle filled with pain and loneliness. I have major mobility limitations and chronic pain and nerve damage daily. I’m restricted in how much activity I can handle before I have to rest my leg before I tense up which then causes pain and instability in my knee joint. ❤️‍🩹

I loved my life. I was active. I have two Cane Corsos that I brought everywhere with me, hiking trails along the Susquehanna.being outside ☀️⛰️🏞️. Finding different parks and trails.

I've always been fiercely independent, but now I find myself in desperate need of help to keep my life intact—literally. I’m lucky and so thankful I have family, and even though we are all in different states, have been taking turns contributing financially to help me keep my head above water. My past-due rent and utility bills are piling up, threatening the safety of where I lay my head each night.... I'm going through the painfully long process of disability, but the process of receiving disability is horrible and I'm sure I will be homeless before any approvals for me are made. 🏠

I'm not looking for a handout; just enough to hold onto the roof over my head while I navigate this spiritually and physically difficult journey. Your contribution, no matter how small, can make all the difference in keeping me grounded. 😇💸

Please help keep my soul sheltered and cared for through what is the most challenging chapters of my life. 🙏✨

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering a helping hand in these dark days. Your kindness could be the spark that lights up hope's flame in mine—Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 🙏❤️











