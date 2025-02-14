The ❤️ of the Isley's MEDICAL EMERGENCY FUND

Anybody who has the pleasure of knowing the Isley family has been blessed by their amazing love towards all!

In an unexpected turn of events, Scott Isely spent last week (2-5-2025) in the ICU due to complications with his heart. The reason for Scott's condition is still unclear so they are heading to Salt Lake for more testing.

We now have an opportunity to surround them with our love and support this amazing family of 6 financially. Not only is this costly due to all the medical bills, but Scott is unable to work for an unknown period of time.

As a community, let's help them take care of their family and the medical expenses.

We are believing for a complete healing and that the Lord restores all that has been lost.

Scott, Katie and their kids are known in the community for their amazing hearts and ministry. Whether they are fulfilling their roles as worship pastor and sound management, teaching a lesson to the River Ekklessia Church, helping as leaders within 406 United Worship Coalition, or roasting the best coffee in the United States (ROWAN COFFEE ROASTERS), Scott and Katie impact everyone they meet. They are known to bring "care packages" to people when they are not feeling well with food, books and comfy blankets to help recover quickly. Scott and Katie are always the first to stop and pray for people, and they are teaching their kids to pray for others at bedtime as well. In short, the Isley family is an amazing example of what living a life of love looks like.

The Isley family has blessed so many people in our community, let's give them back a huge blessing and allow them to focus on healing!

We love you Scott, Katie, Ariella, Eleanor, Liana and Declan!!!