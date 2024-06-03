Life Coaching & Discipleship

Goal:
There is a need, a gap to fill. Too many Christians haven’t received their discipleship, leaving them to struggle with their identity and purpose. There are so many directions for one to go once they give their lives to the Lord, or as many do, stay as they are. There is process needed to help our brothers and sisters grow in their relationship with our Heavenly Father; a process to shed the false identities the world has given them and to walk in their true identity as a daughter of God.
This is my calling. My Christian Life Coaching practice is discipleship and is the ministry the Lord has called me to. Our Father wants His children to know Him and not to continue to be conformed to this world, but the light within it. Our brothers and sisters in Christ cannot fully walk in their purpose when they do not fully know their identity and what that purpose is. I have taken up this torch, this mission as the Lord boldly called me to. However, for me to fully step into this need in Anacortes, WA where He has called me to, there is much needed for my office space. I am also looking to partner with other leaders, churches, organizations, etc. It is time we all came together to build up the Lord’s kingdom. It starts with discipleship just as Jesus taught.
There are things that are much needed however the office space is at the forefront; furniture, office essentials, Christian books, Scripture, resources, office essentials, decor, etc. Without this sanctuary space the Lord has called me to, I am unable to have these sessions and resources available.
Thank you and may the Lord bless you beyond measure as you pray and support this mission.
www.if-intentionallyfocused.com
or if you would like to go off our Amazon Registry: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/18SLT8VGZNI8O
Praying that things come together for this much needed ministry. So proud of you and love you so much!
March 4th, 2025
February 2024, the Lord woke me up at 3am and told me that I was called to full time ministry here in my hometown. From there, there were many parts of ministry I was called to organize and begin. And it’s in His perfect timing and plan I have this beautiful sanctuary space that I am so excited to help others in.
There is much that I still need for this space, so am asking for prayers to have everything fully completed and stocked prior to meeting clients next month. 🙏😇💕
It has been a long journey and a lot of hard work for this office space and connecting ministry to start up and it is surreal... but I am almost there. Thank you all for the continued prayers and support. I can't wait to see the Lord show up and show off in an incredible way for this ministry, and may it all be for His glory.
June 3rd, 2024
The Lord has brought me into an office space next to a Christian Counselor and could not be more of God's alignment. Friday I have just signed my lease, but now I am in need of many things to have this office space up and running and I am so exciting to begin serving my community! I am in need of furniture, office essentials, Christian books & resources, etc. And without clients I will not be able have this space so I am much need for this ministry to be launched here in Anacortes. And this isn't the only piece the Lord has called me to put together here.
I am also starting the first Veterans Day Parade here in our town, an American Heritage Girls Troop, Trail Life Troop, Harvesting Futures Academy (Christian Performance Arts) and many other incredible projects that will help realign and restore God's children to know their identity, purpose and authority. But, without the body of Christ functioning together, I cannot do it all alone. I have stepped up to the call, will you?
If you cannot help financially, but ask you to partner with me in prayer. Thank you and may the Lord bless you tenfold in your endeavors.
April 2nd, 2024
Last Friday I had an opportunity to view a office space in which I believed to be a divine appointment; although it was not as I envisioned it to be, it was still a divine appointment as I was able to have more insight into what is needed in the space I have been called to for this ministry. It has also given me peace to not settle for anything less than what the Lord has called this ministry to be. I was under much spiritual attack with this office space, and it gave me a sample of some of the spiritual battles and strongholds taking place in this town.
I am asking for much needed prayer over my family, this ministry, the office space, and everything in between. Thank you so much for your support as I venture forward in this season with obedience.
