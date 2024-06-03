Life Coaching & Discipleship

There is a need, a gap to fill. Too many Christians haven’t received their discipleship, leaving them to struggle with their identity and purpose. There are so many directions for one to go once they give their lives to the Lord, or as many do, stay as they are. There is process needed to help our brothers and sisters grow in their relationship with our Heavenly Father; a process to shed the false identities the world has given them and to walk in their true identity as a daughter of God.

This is my calling. My Christian Life Coaching practice is discipleship and is the ministry the Lord has called me to. Our Father wants His children to know Him and not to continue to be conformed to this world, but the light within it. Our brothers and sisters in Christ cannot fully walk in their purpose when they do not fully know their identity and what that purpose is. I have taken up this torch, this mission as the Lord boldly called me to. However, for me to fully step into this need in Anacortes, WA where He has called me to, there is much needed for my office space. I am also looking to partner with other leaders, churches, organizations, etc. It is time we all came together to build up the Lord’s kingdom. It starts with discipleship just as Jesus taught.

There are things that are much needed however the office space is at the forefront; furniture, office essentials, Christian books, Scripture, resources, office essentials, decor, etc. Without this sanctuary space the Lord has called me to, I am unable to have these sessions and resources available.

Thank you and may the Lord bless you beyond measure as you pray and support this mission.

www.if-intentionallyfocused.com

or if you would like to go off our Amazon Registry: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/18SLT8VGZNI8O



