Gathering Funds For ICS Tuition

Hello!

I come from a single parent family, and was raised Buddhist/Atheist. I’ve known God for about two years now, and he has completely changed my heart and my life! After being in public school for most of my life, have grown weary of it. Public school glorifies everything God and the Bible are against, and it’s put strain on my relationship with Him. For my senior year of High School, I’ve decided to go to Intermountain Christian School. However, the tuition is expensive. I’ve managed to acquire some scholarships, but since I’m financially on my own in this endeavor, it’s not enough. I think going to ICS will strengthen my relationship with God by not only learning more about the Bible, but being around his other followers for encouragement and support. Therefore, any help in this is greatly appreciated!

God Bless you all!