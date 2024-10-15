Campaign Image

2024 Hurricane Victim Relief

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Portage Firefighters Local 3151

2024 Hurricane Victim Relief

The Portage Firefighters Local 3151, in partnership with the Portage Fire Department and the City of Portage, Indiana, are collecting donations to help those who have been impacted by the recent hurricanes in the South and Southeast. All money donated will go directly to groups on the front lines in those regions, along with the physical donations collected. If you feel inclined to give, any amount will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

