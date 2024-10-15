2024 Hurricane Victim Relief

Raised:
USD $125
The Portage Firefighters Local 3151, in partnership with the Portage Fire Department and the City of Portage, Indiana, are collecting donations to help those who have been impacted by the recent hurricanes in the South and Southeast. All money donated will go directly to groups on the front lines in those regions, along with the physical donations collected. If you feel inclined to give, any amount will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
