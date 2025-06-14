Campaign Image

Supporting The Trusdale Family

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $4,090

Campaign created by Nicole Paruas

Campaign funds will be received by Christina Trusdle

On Monday, our dear friends — the Trusdle family — experienced every parent’s worst nightmare. Their youngest son, Huxley, was involved in a tragic accident at home and is now in the Pediatric ICU, bravely fighting for his life. His condition remains uncertain, and the coming days will be critical — but we are standing in faith and hope for his full healing.

The Trusdles are a loving family with six beautiful children. This unexpected emergency has turned their world upside down. As they remain by Huxley’s side around the clock, the emotional, physical, and financial toll is unimaginable.

We’ve created this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time. All donations will go directly to the Trusdle family to help cover medical expenses, travel, time away from work, and any unforeseen needs that may arise as they navigate this journey.

If you feel led, we ask for your prayers for Huxley and the entire family — and if you are able to give, no amount is too small. Every donation, every share, and every prayer means the world.

We would love for you to be a part of the “after picture” — the testimony of healing, strength, and community — that will show what we have all been standing in together.

Thank you for your compassion, your support, and your faith with us in this fight.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 360.00 USD
14 days ago

Love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Angie Zickafoose
$ 125.00 USD
27 days ago

So heartbroken about Huxley. Praying many prayers for you guys. Much love!

Mario and Dania
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 110.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for complete healing!

Andrea Marvin
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

I am praying for a miraculous healing. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying for Baby Huxley and family for complete healing from the Lord and strength to power through this time hanging on to his garment in full faith and trusting He has each of you held close ❤️🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Winfree Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Our hearts are with you. We are praying continuously. Our God is a god of miracles!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart is with you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Elda Abraham
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a miracle for baby Huxley and the entire family. Only God can do it!! In Jesus' Name!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Edward Quezada
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jason Ridgeway
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

