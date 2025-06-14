Supporting The Trusdale Family

On Monday, our dear friends — the Trusdle family — experienced every parent’s worst nightmare. Their youngest son, Huxley, was involved in a tragic accident at home and is now in the Pediatric ICU, bravely fighting for his life. His condition remains uncertain, and the coming days will be critical — but we are standing in faith and hope for his full healing.

The Trusdles are a loving family with six beautiful children. This unexpected emergency has turned their world upside down. As they remain by Huxley’s side around the clock, the emotional, physical, and financial toll is unimaginable.

We’ve created this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time. All donations will go directly to the Trusdle family to help cover medical expenses, travel, time away from work, and any unforeseen needs that may arise as they navigate this journey.

If you feel led, we ask for your prayers for Huxley and the entire family — and if you are able to give, no amount is too small. Every donation, every share, and every prayer means the world.



We would love for you to be a part of the “after picture” — the testimony of healing, strength, and community — that will show what we have all been standing in together.



Thank you for your compassion, your support, and your faith with us in this fight.





