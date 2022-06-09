Campaign Image

Support for Hutchinson family

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Elizabeth

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Hutchinson

We are raising money to help us get back on our feet. With everything going on we lost our home and are currently homeless. We have a 2 year old who was given a 0% chance of survival at birth.  He was born 5 months early. We had to spend all of our savings to move out of our home and put our stuff in storage and rent a motel room for us and our child. We also have 2 dogs who are both rescues and are now registered as ESA dogs. We Have a household income but it just keeps us in this motel and doesn't allow us to save up money to move into a home.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

Thank you for your pro-life witness to the sanctity of all human life, no matter how small.

Luanne Schilling
$ 75.00 USD
3 years ago

