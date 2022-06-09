Support for Hutchinson family

We are raising money to help us get back on our feet. With everything going on we lost our home and are currently homeless. We have a 2 year old who was given a 0% chance of survival at birth. He was born 5 months early. We had to spend all of our savings to move out of our home and put our stuff in storage and rent a motel room for us and our child. We also have 2 dogs who are both rescues and are now registered as ESA dogs. We Have a household income but it just keeps us in this motel and doesn't allow us to save up money to move into a home.

