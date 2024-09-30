Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene & Milton Relief

Campaign created by Zach & Kelsey Barnett

Hurricane Helene created massive amounts of destruction. Growing up in Asheville, NC, I have many friends in the area who need assistance. I could get funds directly to families in need. Currently living in SW Florida & owning a business in St. Petersburg, FL  we know so many individuals who lost everything in this storm. Donations will go directly to those who need them. 

Texas Barnetts
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Losing everything but life these “homeless” are mirrors - they are us!

