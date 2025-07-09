Rebuild After Hunt Flood & Support Her Art Journey

Hi, I’m Hazel Jean West. I live in Hunt, Texas, where I was directly affected by the devastating July 4th flood — recently declared a federal natural disaster. Like many in our tight-knit community, I’ve lost not just a job, but the foundation I was building my future on.

Until recently, I worked at The Hunt Store, a beloved local hub that was forced to close due to the flood damage. I also sold my artwork there — it was one of the few places I had the opportunity to share and sell my colored pencil drawings, meet supporters, and grow as an artist. Losing both income sources at once has been overwhelming.

I’ve been trying to get my career started as an artist, slowly building exposure through local markets, prints, and online platforms. This flood didn’t just wash away a job — it disrupted the momentum I was starting to build and left me scrambling for a next step while also facing immediate needs like bills, supplies, and basic recovery.

If you feel moved to help, your support would mean the world to me. Contributions will go toward:

Replacing lost income while I search for new work

Continuing to produce and sell my art locally and online

Covering art show booth fees and print costs

Supporting basic living expenses while I get back on my feet

If you can’t give right now, sharing this campaign is also deeply appreciated.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. 💛





— Hazel Jean West