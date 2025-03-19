Travel Costs for Israeli Humanitarian Aid

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Houston Hagler
Houston, Christian, and Mason Hagler have been offered the opportunity to serve in Israel on a humanitarian mission to help jeopardized communities.
These GiveSendGo donations will go towards travel costs, which total $4,500 for all three of them.
They will be staying in Israel for two weeks building humanitarian facilities for housing and medical purposes.
The organization they will be working with is Friend Ships, who provides humanitarian aid to multiple countries across the world.
Thank you for taking the time to read and possibly donate.
May God bless you and keep you!
May Adonai lead your way!
