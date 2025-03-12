Supporting The Huffs family

Dear friends,





Many of you know Nick and Rachel Huff and their beautiful family of nine children (one 16-year-old and eight children 9 and under). This past year, their six year old daughter had to have multiple eye surgeries and Rachel spent six weeks in the hospital on bed rest due to a high risk pregnancy. During this time many of you generously supported the family with prayers and meals, and they are so grateful.





At the end of January, Nick slipped on ice and shattered his shoulder bone. He had surgery to reconstruct his shoulder but he has not been able to work, and the doctor does not want him to return to work for 90 days. At this point, Nick can barely lift his arm. His short term disability will soon drop off significantly, and already the family is living off their small and dwindling savings.





We are looking for 40 families (or more) to donate $100 to the Huff family to support them through this difficult time. If you are able, please consider donating $100 to the Huff family at:

Venmo - Nick Huff@Nick-Huff-10

Zelle - nickrayhuff@gmail.com





Thank you so much for your generosity, love, and prayers for this extraordinary family!





Gratefully,





Friends of the Huff family