Help my startup dream

Hello everyone, I had a dream of starting an online classified ad system since 2006. I wanted to prove that my idea could compete with the likes of Craigslist, Facebook and others. There were a lot of ups and downs, starting with fact that I had no idea on how to write code, how or where to start. i begged a few friends but no one had time to help. So, I started the process of teaching myself how to code. Yes it took this long, but I learned a lot of things like web development and coding. Now here I am. I never gave up and with everyone's help I can get the site up and running.

The funding will pay for a tech consulting firm that will help me get the site up and ready. I could have taken the easy route and used pre-programmed sites, but i wanted to show that i can do it from nothing and share my story with others. The highs and the lows. The moment I almost got a divorce because I spent time on my computer trying to learn and not enough time focusing my wife and kids. To getting and invite to pitch an idea and having all the NO's. All of this made me keep going. I use to say, if my kids saw me quit then they would think it was ok to do the same. Well I'm here, i finally have a working product. When I get the site up, I will pitch again with a working site of course and not an idea. Then I will go for the true goal of $2,500,000, to go after the big companies.

Thanks everyone for helping at least get off the ground.