Campaign Image

Replacing Laptop to Continue Job Search

Goal:

 USD $1,200

Raised:

 USD $550

Campaign created by Howard Paulbicke

Campaign funds will be received by Howard Paulbicke

Replacing Laptop to Continue Job Search

My laptop has finally died! It was an older refurbished computer and was reliable until recently. I needed my computer for work, including the constant search for employment.

As many of you know, I moved to the Philippines to be with my wife, Annie, after I was laid off in early 2023. I did plan to bring a backup laptop with me, but it broke down a couple of months before I arrived.

These are desperate times for us and any contributions will be greatly appreciated!

Thank you for the considerations and God Bless.

For our family and friends in the Philippines, we also welcome donations through GCash to Annie (+63 915-409-6953)



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Rob M
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Howie.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Be well my friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck, Howie

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo