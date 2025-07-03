Houston Frontline Healthcare Workers

I'm Jennifer Bridges, and more than 100 of us who worked at Houston Methodist Hospital, including surgeons, nurses, doctors, and medical technicians, were terminated from our careers for one simple reason: we refused to inject unlicensed drugs into our bodies. A right to refuse that Houston Methodist Hospital had under two federal contracts to protect.

However, because the federal contract proves that Houston Methodist could not fire us for refusing unapproved drugs, it also proves that all hospitals were prohibited from engaging in the same conduct. Because of that fact, the district court and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to acknowledge that such a contract even existed or was alleged in our lawsuit, for reasons that appear to be either greed or fear. The courts simply ignored our alleged facts and reframed them to produce an outcome-based ruling.

We are now appealing to the United States Supreme Court. Our appeal will not only make us whole again, but it will protect all of us from being subjected to investigational drugs and restore the power of those federal contracts designed for our protection. To date, no court has ruled on the merits of our case, denying us our due process. We intend to make our voices heard through this appeal at the Supreme Court, in Congress, and with Secretary Kennedy Jr, who has the power to enforce the contracts Houston Methodist violated.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling effectively nullified a federal program that impacted 30,000 federal contracts, regulating the $600 billion pharmaceutical industry. The Supreme Court will address such abuse of power.

Please help us to raise the necessary funds to file this appeal. Due to the assistance of willing legal counsel, our costs are significantly lower than typical. It's time we put this to rest, establish honest court precedent, and move forward with our lives in peace, knowing that our constitutional rights have been restored.