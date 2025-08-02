Support Suffering Catholics in the DR Congo

Giving Hope Where Greed Fuels Violence

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Catholic families are being terrorized by armed militias—not because of their faith, but because of where they live. These attacks are driven by greed for the region’s vast mineral wealth—notably cobalt and coltan—resources that fuel global technology but leave behind a trail of blood and suffering.

Entire villages have been burned. Churches destroyed. Women subjected to horrific violence. Children forcibly recruited into armed groups. Families are displaced and living in refugee camps, burdened by trauma and cut off from basic necessities.

Over 70% of the Congolese population is Catholic, faithfully living, worshipping, and raising families amid war, poverty, and fear. These communities form the spiritual heart of the nation—but their villages have been burned, churches destroyed, and families forced to flee. Women are subjected to unspeakable violence, and children are torn from their families and recruited into armed groups.

But amidst this darkness, the Church is still present—and still fighting for life, healing, and dignity.

✝️ Father Longin Buhake—pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Freeport, Florida, and military chaplain at Tyndall Air Force Base—is leading a mission to serve those suffering in his homeland of the DRC. With a doctorate in psychology and counseling, he is preparing trauma-informed outreach trips to provide:

Material aid (food, clothing, medicine, and shelter)

Mental health care for women and children affected by violence

Spiritual support and counseling in refugee camps

Rebuilding efforts for churches and community structures

🕊️ Our Goal: $15,000 by October 7 (Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary)

🙏 How You Can Help

Donate – Every dollar supports Catholic-led relief on the ground Pray – Offer a Rosary or Mass for peace and healing in DR Congo Share – Help raise awareness of this urgent and hidden crisis

“If one member suffers, all suffer together.” – 1 Corinthians 12:26

These families are not strangers. They are our brothers and sisters in Christ.

💒 Be the hands of Christ. Give today. Pray for peace.

