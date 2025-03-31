Help Pastor Sam get her life back

My wife is a woman of extraordinary faith and strength—the heart of our family and a devoted servant of God. For over a decade, she poured her life into ministry, pastoring, mentoring, and mothering with joy and purpose.

But now, she faces a battle no one saw coming.

After a massive saddle pulmonary embolism almost took her life 2.5 years ago, she now lives with post-pulmonary embolism syndrome (PPES), ME/CFS, Long COVID, and POTS. Once vibrant and full of energy—hiking, swimming, playing volleyball with our kids—she now struggles with daily pain, overwhelming fatigue, and tasks as simple as showering leave her in pain and needing to rest immediately. The shift has been heartbreaking to witness and the last six months we have watched her decline even more.

We are a large family—five children, three still under our care at home, and our precious granddaughter, whom we are raising full-time. My wife continues to be the center of it all, even while enduring profound physical suffering. She homeschools, nurtures, comforts, and fights to be present, even when her body is shutting down. The weight she carries is immense, and yet she presses on in faith being a living example to us all.

Though her body is weary, her spirit remains strong. She still volunteers in small ways doing some minor admin work for our local church when she can, but her heart aches to return to full-time ministry—her God-given calling.

We believe in a God who heals and restores—who often works through the hands and hearts of others. My wife urgently needs access to holistic, root-cause-focused care from The Spero Clinic in Arkansas, nearly 1,000 miles from our home—a place that offer real, lasting hope for recovery. These treatments are not covered by insurance, and she’s been recommended for a minimum of 14 weeks of intensive residential care.

Right now, we’re simply asking for help covering the cost of her medical treatment. We are personally working to raise funds for housing and travel so she can receive the care she desperately needs.

We’re asking for your prayers above all—and if God puts it on your heart, financial support. Every gift goes directly toward her treatment and a path back to health, ministry and a family having her back!

Your love, prayers, and generosity mean more than words can say. We’re clinging to 2 Corinthians 1:3–4 and trusting in God’s timing:

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”

May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity. Thank you for standing with us and supporting us through this very challenging time.