Hope Books for Women

Provide the devotional book, "Hope Looks Good on You" to women in prisons, transitional housing, and group homes recovering from domestic abuse and sex trafficking. These books will be given as a part of an Unlocked box of hope with other Christian resources from Unlocked Ministries. The goal is to give the ministry 600 books to deliver during their visits in 2022.



$7 = 1 book

$70 = 10 books

$100 = 15 books