Empowering Lives Through Faith and Sustainability

About Our Mission:

Hope Reigns Community, LLC is a ministry that God has called us to in our local community, it is an initiative dedicated to teaching self-sufficiency through hands-on experiences in agriculture, food preservation, and basic homesteading skills—all grounded in Christian values.

Located on a beautiful 60+/- acre property in Basin, Wyoming, we are striving to create a sustainable, faith-centered community where individuals and families can learn to live off the land, preserve their harvests, and develop practical skills for daily life. While Basin, Wyoming is surrounded by commercial farms and ranches, many residents throughout the Big Horn County, do not have personal land or experience with agricultural practices; even though they are surrounded by large producers of vegetables and meat, many of our neighbors have a difficult time putting healthy food on their tables.

Through our agricultural programs, food preservation workshops, and community classes, we aim to:

Combat Food Insecurity: Provide access to fresh, locally grown food to combat the rising food insecurity in our region.

Empower Families: Help families grow their own food, preserve it for the future, and learn critical life skills like woodworking, cooking, and budgeting.

Foster Spiritual Growth: Create a space where participants can grow in their faith through Bible studies, prayer, and community fellowship.



Support Local Communities: Empower individuals to live sustainably, while offering services like food donations and outreach to those in need.

Our programs will include everything from gardening and animal care to canning, freeze-drying, dehydrating, and even woodworking. Through these hands-on experiences, participants will not only gain practical skills but also contribute to the community by earning shares of the harvest and helping others.





Our Goals:

To establish a thriving, sustainable farm that serves the community while offering a safe place for individuals to learn and grow. We have not yet started the program and are currently working to raise the necessary funds to:



Purchase the Property: We need $600,000 to acquire the 60+/- acre property and develop the infrastructure to support our programs.



Create Educational Spaces: Build workshops, classrooms, and areas for hands-on learning in agriculture, food preservation, and other life skills.



Foster a Community: Develop spaces for spiritual and social gatherings, including Bible studies, prayer groups, and shared meals.



Support Future Generations: Provide opportunities for future generations to grow in faith and become self-reliant, while supporting the local economy.







How Your Contribution Will Help:

$50 provides a month of supplies for our food preservation workshops.

$100 provides seeds, tools, and materials to start a new garden or orchard.



$500 supports the purchase of equipment needed for sustainable farming and animal care.



$1,000 helps fund the construction of our community meeting space and educational workshops.



$5,000 helps sponsor a family for a full year of participation in our programs, including farming, food preservation, and homesteading classes.







Your support, no matter the amount, will directly impact the lives of families in Basin, Wyoming, and beyond. With your help, we can create a sustainable and loving community that thrives on faith, cooperation, and education.





Why Your Support Matters:

Faith-Centered Education: Your contribution ensures that the ranch remains a place where individuals can grow spiritually, learn self-sufficiency skills, and provide for their families.

Fostering Sustainability: By supporting Hope Reigns Community, LLC, you help us teach sustainable agricultural practices that will benefit not just the local community but future generations as well.

Addressing Poverty & Food Insecurity: Many families in Basin and surrounding areas struggle with food insecurity and poverty. This project will provide both practical tools and a sense of purpose, helping families overcome these challenges.







Sharing Our Story:

As we work to establish this vital program, we encourage you to share this campaign with others who might also want to help. We believe in the power of community, and together, we can make a lasting impact.





Help us spread the word:

Share on Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter—let others know about the important work we’re doing!

Talk to Friends & Family: Encourage others to get involved and donate, or to volunteer their time and skills.





Ways You Can Help:

Donate Today: Your donation directly supports our cause and helps us create the ranch, workshops, and resources that will make a lasting difference.

Become a Monthly Partner: We need sustained support to build long-term sustainability. Consider becoming a monthly donor to provide ongoing funds for the ranch’s growth.



Pray for Us: As we endeavor to do the work God has called us to, we appreciate all your prayers, both now and as we move forward.







Our Promise to You:

We believe in transparency and accountability. As a not-for-profit organization, we are committed to using your donations wisely to further our mission. You will receive regular updates on our progress, including photos and stories of the families and individuals whose lives you are helping to change.





Join Us in Making a Difference

Together, we can provide a place of refuge, growth, and opportunity for the community of Basin and beyond. With your help, we will build a legacy of faith, hope, sustainability, and reliance on God and community that will bless generations to come.





Updates:





As our campaign progresses, we'll keep you updated on our milestones, challenges, and the impact your donation is having. Thank you for joining us in our mission to change lives and build a community rooted in faith and sustainability.