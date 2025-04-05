Empowering Lives Through Faith and Sustainability

Raised:
USD $100
About Our Mission:
Hope Reigns Community, LLC is a ministry that God has called us to in our local community, it is an initiative dedicated to teaching self-sufficiency through hands-on experiences in agriculture, food preservation, and basic homesteading skills—all grounded in Christian values.
Located on a beautiful 60+/- acre property in Basin, Wyoming, we are striving to create a sustainable, faith-centered community where individuals and families can learn to live off the land, preserve their harvests, and develop practical skills for daily life. While Basin, Wyoming is surrounded by commercial farms and ranches, many residents throughout the Big Horn County, do not have personal land or experience with agricultural practices; even though they are surrounded by large producers of vegetables and meat, many of our neighbors have a difficult time putting healthy food on their tables.
Through our agricultural programs, food preservation workshops, and community classes, we aim to:
Our programs will include everything from gardening and animal care to canning, freeze-drying, dehydrating, and even woodworking. Through these hands-on experiences, participants will not only gain practical skills but also contribute to the community by earning shares of the harvest and helping others.
Our Goals:
To establish a thriving, sustainable farm that serves the community while offering a safe place for individuals to learn and grow. We have not yet started the program and are currently working to raise the necessary funds to:
How Your Contribution Will Help:
Your support, no matter the amount, will directly impact the lives of families in Basin, Wyoming, and beyond. With your help, we can create a sustainable and loving community that thrives on faith, cooperation, and education.
Why Your Support Matters:
Sharing Our Story:
As we work to establish this vital program, we encourage you to share this campaign with others who might also want to help. We believe in the power of community, and together, we can make a lasting impact.
Help us spread the word:
Ways You Can Help:
Our Promise to You:
We believe in transparency and accountability. As a not-for-profit organization, we are committed to using your donations wisely to further our mission. You will receive regular updates on our progress, including photos and stories of the families and individuals whose lives you are helping to change.
Join Us in Making a Difference
Together, we can provide a place of refuge, growth, and opportunity for the community of Basin and beyond. With your help, we will build a legacy of faith, hope, sustainability, and reliance on God and community that will bless generations to come.
Updates:
As our campaign progresses, we'll keep you updated on our milestones, challenges, and the impact your donation is having. Thank you for joining us in our mission to change lives and build a community rooted in faith and sustainability.
