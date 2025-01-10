California Fire Relief Campaign

The devastating fires burning through Southern California are destroying homes, separating families from their beloved pets and impacting small businesses throughout the area. We are offering Human Kindness Fire Relief Kits January 17 through February 28 at 2 pm ET.

With the purchase of every Human Kindness Fire Relief Kit purchased, Lemongrass Spa will donate $2 to relief organizations including Convoy of Hope (visit www.convoyofhope.org). In addition, for every 10 kits purchased during our kit drive, Lemongrass Spa will donate one additional kit to be distributed to donation sites.

Human Kindness Relief Kits include Prebiotic Facial Wash 1 oz, Lavender Vanilla Hand & Body Lotion 2 oz., Healing Elements Balm Stick 1 oz. and Spearmint Organic Lip Balm in a reusable toiletry bag for $23 each. These everyday basics are safe for the whole family.

You can include a personalized message that will be included with each kit purchased.



Together we can spread kindness throughout the fire impacted areas.

