Hope & Healing Journey for Tina

Throughout my life, whenever I have needed anything, Tina has been there. I know I am not alone in receiving love, kindness, and help from both Tina and Steve ... on many occasions, without hesitation, and without limits. Now is our chance to give them the same care they have given us.

As you may know, Tina has been battling with mental health issues for some time. After extensive research and prayers, she will be spending extended time in a holistic residential treatment center that will provide her with the comprehensive care she needs. This center offers therapy, support groups and more to address Tina's physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. We are hopeful and confident that this will be life changing and healing for her.

Tina's experience in the treatment center - in addition to the extended stay in the local hospital in the days leading up to it - is costly. While insurance will cover some of the expenses, their friends have come together to help bridge the gap via this personalized fundraising campaign. All contributions will go directly to the Rudisills for hospital and treatment center expenses.

If you can, we ask that you join us in supporting Tina's healing journey by contributing to this fund. Let us stand together in love and support for our sister in Christ. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

**Please note this is a private fundraising campaign shared only with friends and loved ones and we ask that you do not share this to any type of social media. Thank you!**