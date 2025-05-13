Terry's Journey To Recovery from a Stroke

On April 28, 2025, our dear brother, Terry, suffered a devastating, life-altering ischemic stroke - his second one in recent years. Sadly, this stroke has caused far more damage than the first, leaving him with severe physical impairments, including loss of motor control, balance, and strength. He now faces a long, difficult road to recovery.

Terry is a quiet, compassionate soul - the kind of person who listens more than he speaks and has always shown up for others in quiet, meaningful ways. He’s the brother who never asks for anything. Now, we are asking for him - because he can't fight this battle alone.

Why We’re Asking for Help:

Terry doesn’t have medical insurance or any financial means to cover the intensive therapy, equipment, or home health care he urgently needs to support his recovery. Without these, his chances of regaining mobility and independence are drastically reduced.

We, his family, are doing all we can - but the emotional and financial burden is simply too much to bear alone. That’s why we’re reaching out for your support.

Your Donations Will Help Provide :

Transportation to appointments and follow-up visits

In-home physical and occupational therapy

Outpatient physical and occupational therapy

Basic recovery supplies and essentials

Medical devices and adaptive tools

Home health care services

Please Join Us in Helping Terry Heal

Terry’s life changed in an instant. But with your help, his story doesn’t have to end here.

We trust that God is our provider - and we also know that He moves through people. Your donation, prayer, or share of this page is a lifeline to Terry and our family.

The bible tells us to - “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” - Galatians 6:2

With every donation, you are making a real difference in Terry’s journey toward healing and restoring hope for normalcy.

Any and every amount, big or small, goes a long way. Or you can sponsor one or two therapy sessions, his transportation, his follow-up specialist visit, and/or one week's HHA cost.

Outpatient PT evaluation - $209 (one-time cost)

1-hour physical therapy session - $192 (needed 3 times weekly)

Transportation - $246 (per round-trip)

Neurologist follow-up visits $140

Home Health Aide (HHA) - $440/week (PT)

Every donation, every sponsorship, brings us one step closer to Terry’s recovery. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your love, and your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.



