Save a Soul

Between crumbling walls and relentless hunger, a poor woman lives without shelter, struggling through each day with no food or safety. Her dream is simple: a roof to protect her and a meal to preserve her dignity.

Join us in building her a modest and decent home, and providing the essential food she needs. Every contribution you make could give her a new chance at life.

Be the reason someone is sheltered and saved from hunger.

Donate, share, and seek the reward!♥️