Save a Soul

Monthly Goal:
EGP £250,000
Total Raised:
EGP £1,000
Raised this month:
EGP £1,000
Between crumbling walls and relentless hunger, a poor woman lives without shelter, struggling through each day with no food or safety. Her dream is simple: a roof to protect her and a meal to preserve her dignity.
Join us in building her a modest and decent home, and providing the essential food she needs. Every contribution you make could give her a new chance at life.
Be the reason someone is sheltered and saved from hunger.
Donate, share, and seek the reward!♥️
God with you
