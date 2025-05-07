Campaign Image

Save a Soul

Monthly Goal:

 EGP £250,000

Total Raised:

 EGP £1,000

Raised this month:

 EGP £1,000

Campaign created by Shaimaa Elshikh

Save a Soul

Between crumbling walls and relentless hunger, a poor woman lives without shelter, struggling through each day with no food or safety. Her dream is simple: a roof to protect her and a meal to preserve her dignity.

Join us in building her a modest and decent home, and providing the essential food she needs. Every contribution you make could give her a new chance at life.

Be the reason someone is sheltered and saved from hunger.

Donate, share, and seek the reward!♥️

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
£ 500.00 EGP
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 500.00 EGP
1 hour ago

God with you

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo