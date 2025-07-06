A prayer for Texas

After catastrophic floods swept Central Texas, at least 109 lives have been lost statewide and more than 40 souls remain unaccounted for, including six beloved angels—five campers and one counselor—from Camp Mystic still missing. Like so many of you, my heart is breaking as this reality sinks in. We’re holding our breath with every update, praying for the missing, for the heroic first responders working day and night, and for the families, staff, and communities across Texas now facing the unthinkable.





This fundraiser is for all of us who are grieving, praying, and aching to act. This tragedy didn’t just hit Texas—it struck the heart of every Texan. A home to those born here and those who found their way here. A place that shaped us, taught us to lead with kindness, walk in faith, and hold our heads high. And now, as communities across Texas face heartbreaking loss and devastation, we’re answering the call to show up—for the campers, for the families, for the towns underwater, and for every soul impacted by this historic flood.🙏🏻





The funds raised here will go to helping both the Mystic families and staff, and other Texans who’ve been devastated by the storm. This is about real help, real healing, and standing shoulder to shoulder with those who need us most—whether they were swept from cabins, homes, or hometowns. Because tragedy touched all of us. And so will our compassion.





And now, in the face of tragedy, we get to show the world what Americans do when we come together.

We rise. We rally. We wrap our arms around one another, and we fight for hope.



This isn’t just a Texas tragedy—it’s an American heartbreak. And in true American spirit, we won’t turn away. We’ll give what we can. We’ll pray like never before. We’ll share and speak out and carry this weight together. Because unity isn’t just a word—it’s who we are.🙏🏻



🙏🏻We are brave. We are kind. We are here to show them that they are not alone.🙏🏻







🙏🏻Psalm 41:1-3





"Blessed are those who have regard for the weak;

the Lord delivers them in times of trouble.

The Lord protects and preserves them—

they are counted among the blessed in the land—

he does not give them over to the desire of their foes.

The Lord sustains them on their sickbed

and restores them from their bed of illness."🙏🏻