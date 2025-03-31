OPERATION TIRE CHANGE urgent amputation

OPERATION TIRE CHANGE: Out with the legs and in with the wheels!

This is Sparta — a Belgian Malinois who will turn one year old on April 10th, 2025. He was born with a severely deformed spine, and from day one, he’s faced challenges most dogs never will. He’s never been able to walk, he’s paralyzed in the back, and lives with things like incontinence, chronic pressure sores, and paraphimosis — even after neutering.





Though all he does is sass me, yell at everyone, and channel his inner chaos goblin — especially when chasing the cats (suddenly, walking isn’t so hard) — I truly can’t imagine a day without him. All I want is for him to be as happy and healthy as possible. One leg amputation became an emergency, and honestly, it just makes sense to do both now, since the second would be needed eventually either way.





His surgery is scheduled for today at 6:30 a.m., and while it’s going to cost around $3,000, I’m moving forward with it — because he deserves comfort, mobility, and a real shot at the best life possible. After paying for it, I’ll have about $300 left to get through April, but that’s a small price for his future.





I’ve already covered over $4,000 in medical costs over the last six months — vet visits, medication, physical therapy, supplies — and $395 toward a custom wheelchair that’ll help him thrive post-op. But now we’re at the part where I need help.





Sparta wants to keep going — I can see it in him every single day — and I’m going to do whatever it takes to equip him with everything he needs to make this battle a breeze and win the war.





If you’re able to contribute — even just a few dollars — it truly makes a difference. And if not, sharing his story is just as powerful.





Thank you for rooting for him, supporting him, and believing in a dog who refuses to give up.

– Rachael & Sparta