Honoring Carl Smyth: A Life of Faith, Family, Love & Service





It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Carl Smyth, who went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2025. Throughout his courageous battle with kidney failure, Carl remained hopeful and full of faith. Though his sudden passing came quickly and unexpectedly, we rest in the comfort that he is now in the arms of Jesus, free from pain.

Carl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather-to-be, and friend to many. He lived a life marked by faith, compassion, and service to others. For 27 years, Carl served his community with quiet strength and unwavering integrity as a Deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. He touched countless lives—not just through his career in law enforcement, but through his kindness, his humor, and his gentle, giving spirit.

Carl’s faith was a guiding light in his life and gave him strength through every trial, especially in recent years as he faced ongoing health challenges. He faced each day with hope, and always thinking of others. Even in sickness, Carl never complained. He remained selfless, full of grace, and always ready with a word of encouragement for those around him.

Those who knew him remember his passion for science fiction, space exploration, history, and Michigan’s sports teams, and that he loved telling dad jokes and spending time with his family and friends. Carl leaves behind a family who adored him: his wife Beverlee, his children and stepchildren, eighteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren on the way, his brothers, and countless extended family and dear friends, many of which affectionately called him dad.

As we grieve this sudden and profound loss, we are also facing the financial burden that comes after a long illness. Carl's extended medical care and final arrangements have created significant expenses that his family is now navigating.

If you feel led to give, any contribution—no matter how small—will help us cover the cost of his funeral and burial, and to ease the weight on his loved ones during this difficult time.

And above all, we ask for your prayers for comfort, strength, and peace for Carl’s family.

Whether you are able to give, or simply lift the Smyth family in prayer, we are deeply grateful. Thank you for helping us honor the life of a good man who gave so much to others.

With love and gratitude,

The Smyth Family



