Jeffrey Fenton

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Odett Fenton
Heaven got a lot sweeter. Jeffrey passed unexpectedly and tragically. We will use the funds for final expenses of getting his remains cremated and personal items transported, and memorial service.
Dear Fenton Family, My heart is with you during this heartbreaking time. Heaven got a lot sweeter with Jeffrey’s arrival, though the sorrow here is heavy. I’m praying for peace, strength, and comfort for each of you. May God surround you with His love and carry you through. With deepest sympathy and love, 🙏 God bless you always.
For He alone knows the power of His resurrection...for all who will follow Him. In Jesus name. 🙏🏼KitKat
