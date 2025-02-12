Honor Sahleia by Supporting CDH Families

February 22, 2025, will mark the fourth year since Sahleia Hope passed away. If she were alive today, she would be 4 years and 3 months old, loving on her little brother Zion. This year, on her angel anniversary day, February 22, 2025, her parents would like to raise funds and support other families in the hospital with babies with the same birth defect as Sahleia had.

Sahleia was born on November 22, 2020. She was born with two birth defects: Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) and duodenal atresia. On top of everything, she was also a preemie, born at 30 weeks gestation. Sahleia was an incredibly strong and powerful little girl. She fought bravely through multiple surgeries, ECMO, and so much more!

Her incredible parents always made sure one of them was by her side at all times. Her strong mother would stay for the first 12 hours of the day, and her loving father would stay for the second 12 hours of the night. They remember well how hard those long days and nights were in the hospital during Covid when they couldn't even stay together with her. Sahleia fought hard in her three short months of life but sadly succumbed to her condition on February 22, 2021, dying in her mother's loving arms.

In honor of Sahleia Hope, her parents and immediate family would like to do something special for the CDH families in the same hospital that she was in—Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. They would love to be able to financially support the families so they can focus on caring for their CDH warrior.

Sahleias parents know how hard it was to live in the hospital, not only emotionally but also financially.

By donating to this campaign, families at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg who are going through the biggest battle of their lives alongside their babies will be helped with toys and books for their warrior and Uber Eats gift cards to help make their lives a bit easier.

All proceeds from this campaign will go to the families with CDH babies fighting in the hospital at this moment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you can donate even a little, as God puts it on your heart, we will use the funds to bless CDH families on the day Sahleia got her wings—February 22nd. If you wish to donate, please do so by then. If you cannot, we are grateful that you are a part of our extended family. If you can say a prayer for strength for Sahleia's family during this time, that would be amazing. We are grateful to be able to make a bigger impact with your help!