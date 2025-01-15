Bring Matt Home

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $393
Campaign funds will be received by Joyce Honigford
We are praying we bring my son home next week. And we need help covering some of those cost.
He is nearly 6 hours from home. And traveling with his young children means it can’t be done in one day. Money will be used to cover cost of gas, hotel, tolls, and meals. Thank you!
Good Bless you! Praying every day ahead is a better day.
Hero
Glad you are going home! I pray for your freedom and your reparations! You are a hero! Our government is cruel. So sorry they did this to you
