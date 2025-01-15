Campaign Image

Bring Matt Home

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $393

Campaign created by Joyce Honigford

Campaign funds will be received by Joyce Honigford

Bring Matt Home

We are praying we bring my son home next week. And we need help covering some of those cost. 


He is nearly 6 hours from home. And traveling with his young children means it can’t be done in one day. Money will be used to cover cost of gas, hotel, tolls, and  meals. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
50 minutes ago

Angela Livernois
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Tricia Townsend
$ 25.00 USD
8 hours ago

DebLee
$ 50.00 USD
15 hours ago

Good Bless you! Praying every day ahead is a better day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 43.00 USD
16 hours ago

janet Hennessey
$ 50.00 USD
17 hours ago

Hero

Annie
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Glad you are going home! I pray for your freedom and your reparations! You are a hero! Our government is cruel. So sorry they did this to you

