Pastor Hope, Patras Zikria, a young pastor from Gorja, Pakistan, has been providing food, hope, and Jesus to the children of the villages for years. His selfless dedication to his community has been a beacon of light in a region plagued by poverty and hardship. However, tragedy has struck, and his home has collapsed, leaving him and his family without a place to live.

As a supporter and friend of Pastor Hope, I am reaching out to the GiveSendGo community to help rebuild his home. The funds raised will go directly towards the construction of a new home for Pastor Hope and his family, ensuring they have a safe and secure place to live and continue their mission to serve the children of Gorja.

Your donation, no matter how big or small, will bring hope and restoration to a family that has dedicated their lives to bringing hope to others. Let us come together to support Pastor Hope and his family in this time of need.

Together, we can rebuild hope's home and continue the mission to provide for the children of Gorja. Thank you for your generosity and support. #RebuildHopesHome #GiveSendGo #PastorHope