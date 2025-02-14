THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

I am a 60 year old woman, living alone for the past 2 years taking care of myself and kitty family. They are deeply bonded with me and one another. These precious creatures have been my life support, without them there is no life. Having lost my job and then my car several months ago I fell behind in rent/bills bills. My main concern was/is and will always be the welfare of my cats. In addition, there are several strays that I have been taking care of and have love dearly, including 2 kittens most recently. I have been able to manage basic necessities, my cats eat before I do.

I’ve tried in vain to get caught up but to no avail and now facing eviction in 2 weeks time. I have no where to go that would accept 14 cats and I can't bear to lose them, not abandon the outdoor babies, it would literally shatter my heart. I am humbly asking for help with paying the 4 months rent owing so we can keep our home. I have considered rehoming them but doing this will be the end of me, I won't be able to live with myself nor would I want to.

Moving forward I have applied for disability and awaiting the decision. I also have plans to start selling antique/vintage collectibles. I know there are more deserving people out there but I am at the literal end, I am out of time.

Contributions of even $1 would be immensely appreciated and I would like to express my utmost gratitude on advance.

Polly, Boo, Minny, Mischyf, Merlyn, Maisy, Marley, Maya, Jon Snow, Bandit, Bosley, Charley, Mylo and Wyatt send their love 🐾 ❤️