Celebration of life for Zoey Jackson

In the wake of the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our beloved Zoey, a vibrant soul who brought light to our lives, her mother now faces an unimaginable journey, alone. As a single mother grappling with profound grief, she is burdened with not only having to lay to rest her youngest child, but also a mortgage, mounting bills, and responsibilities that feel insurmountable without any income to support her. This fundraiser is a plea to help ease her financial hardships, allowing her to navigate this devastating chapter with some stability. Your support, no matter how small, will honor the memory of a precious child taken too soon and provide a lifeline to a mother enduring an unbearable loss. A portion of the funds raised will be put towards laying to rest this beautiful young child whom we will all miss terribly. Thank you for taking the time to donate to this very deserving charity. Please send all your thoughts and prayers her way on my personal Facebook account, as they may bring some sense of solace and joy in the coming months. Lastly, if you knew Zoey and have any pictures or stories of her, please send them our way. We would love to share her memory and honor with you all.