Uganda Bright Hope Mission Trip

We Believe in God Winks… And This Is One of Them.

Over the past few months, God has been moving in ways we couldn’t have planned. Harrison first felt called to join a mission trip to Uganda through Bright Hope and Northview Church. As we prayed over it, doors opened for both of us to go — a clear God wink inviting us to step out in faith together.

This July, we’ll be spending 10 days in Uganda, serving local communities, supporting kingdom work, and sharing God’s love in new and humbling ways. One special moment we’re praying for is the opportunity to be re-baptized together—a powerful step in our faith journeys.

The cost for both of us to participate is $8,000, and we would be honored if you would consider partnering with us—through prayer, encouragement, or financial support. Every gift brings you alongside us in the work God is doing, both in Uganda and in our hearts.

Thank you for believing with us. Thank you for being part of the journey.

With love and gratitude,

Harrison & Holly




