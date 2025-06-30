Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Teresa Lindsay
Hike for Hope: Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim for Teresa Lindsay
The purpose of this fundraiser is to raise funds to support Teresa Lindsay’s medical expenses as she bravely battles Stage IV Glioblastoma — through a powerful endurance hike across the Grand Canyon on November 8, 2025.
On November 8, I’ll be hiking Rim to Rim across the Grand Canyon — over 24 miles and 6,000+ feet of elevation change — in honor of Teresa Lindsay, who is courageously fighting Stage IV Glioblastoma.
This hike is more than a physical challenge — it’s a symbol of Teresa’s strength, resilience, and the uphill battle she faces every day.
💜 To amplify the impact, I will personally match all donations up to $5,000.
💼 And we’re inviting corporate sponsors to join the cause:
Companies that join me in matching donations will be recognized on the official Hike-A-Thon page.
Their logos will be featured on my Hike-A-Thon shirt worn during the Grand Canyon hike.
Everyone who sponsors my hike at $25 will be have their name added to my tshirt so you can symbolically join my on the hike.
We love you Teresa! Go! Fight! Win!
We are rooting for you Teressa! ❤️
Praying for a complete recovery in health and finances. Blessings for Helene in her training and hike and generous spirit!
Love you Teresa! Keeping you in my prayers 💕
