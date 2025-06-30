Campaign Image

Hike for Hope

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Helene Kepas-Brown

Campaign funds will be received by Teresa Lindsay

Hike for Hope: Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim for Teresa Lindsay

The purpose of this fundraiser is to raise funds to support Teresa Lindsay’s medical expenses as she bravely battles Stage IV Glioblastoma — through a powerful endurance hike across the Grand Canyon on November 8, 2025.

On November 8, I’ll be hiking Rim to Rim across the Grand Canyon — over 24 miles and 6,000+ feet of elevation change — in honor of Teresa Lindsay, who is courageously fighting Stage IV Glioblastoma.

This hike is more than a physical challenge — it’s a symbol of Teresa’s strength, resilience, and the uphill battle she faces every day.

💜 To amplify the impact, I will personally match all donations up to $5,000.

💼 And we’re inviting corporate sponsors to join the cause:

Companies that join me in matching donations will be recognized on the official Hike-A-Thon page.

Their logos will be featured on my Hike-A-Thon shirt worn during the Grand Canyon hike.

Everyone who sponsors my hike at $25 will be have their name added to my tshirt so you can symbolically join my on the hike.

Nicole
$ 45.00 USD
1 hour ago

We love you Teresa! Go! Fight! Win! 🩷

Sommer Jacobs
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

We are rooting for you Teressa! ❤️

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for a complete recovery in health and finances. Blessings for Helene in her training and hike and generous spirit!

Ari
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Love you Teresa! Keeping you in my prayers 💕

