Hike for Hope: Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim for Teresa Lindsay

The purpose of this fundraiser is to raise funds to support Teresa Lindsay’s medical expenses as she bravely battles Stage IV Glioblastoma — through a powerful endurance hike across the Grand Canyon on November 8, 2025.

On November 8, I’ll be hiking Rim to Rim across the Grand Canyon — over 24 miles and 6,000+ feet of elevation change — in honor of Teresa Lindsay, who is courageously fighting Stage IV Glioblastoma.

This hike is more than a physical challenge — it’s a symbol of Teresa’s strength, resilience, and the uphill battle she faces every day.

💜 To amplify the impact, I will personally match all donations up to $5,000.

💼 And we’re inviting corporate sponsors to join the cause:

Companies that join me in matching donations will be recognized on the official Hike-A-Thon page.

Their logos will be featured on my Hike-A-Thon shirt worn during the Grand Canyon hike.

Everyone who sponsors my hike at $25 will be have their name added to my tshirt so you can symbolically join my on the hike.