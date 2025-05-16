Hershey's Road to Accessibility

Meet Herschel “Hershey” Baker a bright, joyful 4-year-old with a big heart and a contagious smile. From the moment he was born, Hershey has faced significant medical challenges due to a brain injury. He lives with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, cortical vision impairment, global developmental delays, and relies on a feeding tube for most of his nutrition. Seizure medications are a part of his daily routine, helping him stay stable and safe.

Despite these challenges, Hershey continues to make remarkable strides thanks to the tireless love and dedication of his parents, Nate and Anja. They have poured their hearts into making sure Hershey receives the best care possible. Today, his care team includes 15 different specialists and therapists across his school, hospital, and therapy centers.

However, transporting Hershey along with his two siblings, medical equipment, and his wheelchair has become increasingly difficult. Their current vehicle is unreliable and no longer meets their family’s needs. Frequent breakdowns and limited space make attending appointments and visiting family a difficult ordeal.

We want to change that.

The Baker family has given so much to their community, and now it’s our turn to support them. After researching the options, we are aiming to raise $29,000 to purchase a reliable, used wheelchair-accessible van that will safely accommodate Hershey, his new wheelchair, and the rest of the family for years to come.*

A van with a proper ramp and space for medical gear will be life-changing giving the Bakers freedom, safety, and the ability to continue showing up for Hershey in every way he needs.

Thank you for considering a donation and for standing with the Baker family as they continue this journey with courage, love, and hope.

*Anything over our goal will go to establishing insurance and initial gas costs!