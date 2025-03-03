Help Rebuild Maria's House after devastating fire!

In 2014 one of our YWAM Sacramento summer outreach teams built a home for Hermana Maria and her family. That home was an incredible blessing for a single mom trying to raise a family.

Just a few weeks ago the house burned in a widespread community wide fire that burned over 15 homes. Maria and her family lost everything.

When we heard about the devastating loss we knew we had to help! Originally we discussed putting together another team and heading down to rebuild the house for her, but she was recently informed that the local code will no longer allow any houses built with wood. So instead, her church has committed to building her a new house out of block and concrete. And we are raising money to help cover materials, and if possible, bless her and her family by replacing many of the house items that were lost in the fire.

Would you pray about supporting this rebuild effort for Hermana Maria and her family? She needs our help!