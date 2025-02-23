Help Us Stay In Our Home

Hi, my name is James and I am the only child of Sally. My mom has raised me since my father passed when I was 15 years old and she has done an amazing job. In 2013 my wife and I moved to Missouri to live with her and take care of her as she aged.

In 2021 my wife was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer (Renal cell carcinoma, clear cell) and it has taken everything I have to take care of them both. In 2023 I got hurt at work and no longer can do physical labor, but due to my dyslexia and psychological impairments I am waiting for my determination to receive Social Security disability.

Over the course of the last year, my mother‘s health declined and I can no longer take care of her as well as she needs, so she will be moving to an assisted/independent living facility where she can be monitored and cared for.

With my wife’s declining health, we really would like to stay in our home that we purchased with mom in 2013 but until my Social Security determination has approved. We will not be able to cover all of the living expenses. We are just asking for a small amount,if you can, to help mom get the care she needs and for us to stay in our home until we know what SSA has to say. I have tried to find work that I’m qualified for but even managerial positions we require you be able to lift up to 50 pounds. My doctor has limited my lifting capacity to well below 50 pounds. My wife, who has spent her entire life, caring for others, Has taken such good care of me and my mom for eight out of the 10 years we all live together, so I really want to do this for her.

10% of what we’re raising will go back to GiveSendGo to help assist others in need. Thank you in advance and if you don’t have the means to give, could you at least share our story.

With love and God‘s Grace,

james Henson