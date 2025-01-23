Hennithing can happen with the Hennessy Family

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m reaching out today to share the challenges my family and I are currently facing. My name is Michael Hennessy, and I’ve dealt with medical issues for much of my life. Recently, I’ve had to take medical leave from work due to a serious heart condition, and doctors are still working to determine the cause. Prior to this, I had been working part-time, but my ongoing health struggles have made it impossible to continue.



Meanwhile, my wife, Ashley, is working as much as she can to help support our family, but despite her best efforts, we are still struggling to keep up. We have five kids, and the rising cost of living, coupled with the expenses of raising them, has made it harder to manage. While Ashley’s income covers the basics, we find ourselves using credit cards more often than we would like just to make ends meet. Our safety net is essentially drained, and we are struggling to stay afloat.



The strain this situation is putting on Ashley and the family as a whole is growing, and we are reaching out to raise between $30,000 and $50,000 to help pay down debt, cover our ongoing expenses, and alleviate some strain, allowing for some breathing room for Ashley and the family as a whole. This support would give us the breathing room we need to focus on getting my health back on track and bring stability to our lives.



Even small donations can make a big difference, and every little bit helps us move closer to our goal. The medical history that has shaped much of our situation has put a significant strain on us, but we are hopeful for the future. Any support you can provide, whether financial or emotional, means the world to us.



We humbly ask for your prayers as well, as we continue navigating this difficult time and work toward a brighter future. Your kindness and support, whether through donations or prayers, are deeply appreciated.



With heartfelt gratitude,



Michael & Ashley Hennessy and Kids

https://givesendgo.com/Hennessy



