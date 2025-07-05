Help for young family

Goal:
USD $1,400
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Heidi Yocum
Please help this young family who had been homeless but have just moved into a camper trailer set up their house. They have two small children and are in need of a water heater and working oven. The father is working full time now and working toward landing a higher paying job. And please pray that their relationship with God will continue to grow and flourish.
Praying for this family!
