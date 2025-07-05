Campaign Image

Help for young family

Goal:

 USD $1,400

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Heidi Yocum

Campaign funds will be received by Heidi Yocum

Help for young family

Please help this young family who had been homeless but have just moved into a camper trailer set up their house. They have two small children and are in need of a water heater and working oven. The father is working full time now and working toward landing a higher paying job. And please pray that their relationship with God will continue to grow and flourish.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for this family!

