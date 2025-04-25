Help Autism Mom & Nurse fight Brain Tumor

As some of you already know, Yessenia was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required urgent surgery. She underwent a craniotomy to remove the tumor, and by God’s grace she is recovering. Despite a successful surgery her road to recovery will be long and challenging. This all comes after a year of debilitating pain and numerous doctor visits.





Yessie is a woman of faith, nurse and the proud mother of Robby her 15 year old son who has profound nonverbal autism. He can’t speak so she has always been his voice, advocate and safe place in a world that often doesn’t understand him.





She can’t work, can’t drive and hardest of all she can’t take care of Robby right now…the one who needs her the most. Yessie is a dedicated nurse that has spent her life taking care of patients battling cancer, rare disease and those who are immunocompromised. Her compassion have made a profound impact on countless lives and now it’s time for us to give back to her.





We’re asking for help during this time of healing to help cover medical bills, basic living expenses and most importantly the support she needs to get back to caring for her son. Robby depends on her in ways most people can’t imagine, and she wants to be strong enough to be there for him again.





Your support big or small will go directly towards helping her recover and keep her life afloat while she is unable to work. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this page. Thank you for lifting Yessenia and Robby up during this difficult time. #YesseniaStrong #CommunitySupport #BrainTumorFighter