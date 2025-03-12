Need a New Graphics Card 16GB

Goal:
USD $450
Raised:
USD $415
Campaign funds will be received by John Fehner
I am a disabled senior citizen whose graphics card died. I use it to play games as therapy and for socializing. With my graphics card not working correctly I run the risk of my entire system needing to be replaced...thus I need that card before that happens.
Good Luck Pops! We miss you. Love, Shaka
I hope this helps, Pops!
Good Luck Pops!
Hope you get your card soon we miss you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.