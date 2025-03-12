Campaign Image

Need a New Graphics Card 16GB

Goal:

 USD $450

Raised:

 USD $415

Campaign created by John Fehner

Campaign funds will be received by John Fehner

I am a disabled senior citizen whose graphics card died. I use it to play games as therapy and for socializing. With my graphics card not working correctly I run the risk of my entire system needing to be replaced...thus I need that card before that happens.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck Pops! We miss you. Love, Shaka

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Foocha
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps, Pops!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck Pops!

Keeva Silverlocks
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope you get your card soon we miss you

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Venjur
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

