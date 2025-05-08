Help us get to safety please!

# Emergency Relocation Fund: Please Help us Stay Safe.....I urgently need to relocate due to a serious safety concern. I have survived a nightmare! I was beat severely... from broken ribs, nose , finger, arm, until one night he stabbed me in my face. I was made to watch as he shot my male dog in the head only 7 days after my father passed. He isolated me until I had no one. I tried everything to get away but he made sure I couldn't. He stole all my daddy's life insurance from me because he said he was scared I was going to leave. I felt hopeless but I couldn't give up because I promised my female dog I would get us out alive. So as you see, I've experienced physical, emotional, mental, and financial abuse, and recently my abuser has been released from prison earlier than expected. I find myself unprepared and in immediate need of relocation for my safety.





I'm reaching out to ask for your help in this critical moment. My dog and I need to move quickly to an undisclosed location where we can be safe and begin rebuilding our lives.





My goal is to raise $5,000 which will help me:





- Purchase a rental car

- Cover immediate moving expenses

- Secure temporary housing in a safe location

- Support basic needs during this transition period





For safety reasons, I cannot publicly share specific details about my destination. However, I'm happy to privately discuss more details with donors who reach out directly.





This is an urgent situation requiring immediate action. Every day matters right now, and your prompt support could make all the difference in helping us reach the safety that we deserve. I've got to begin to heal and it's impossible right now because fleeing from abuse is just as hard. The fear that consumes me is awful! I long for peace and a chance to breath again.





Any contribution, regardless of size, will help me get closer to safety and independence. If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others you trust would also be tremendously helpful.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support means more than I can express in words and will help give me and my dog a chance at survival and a fresh start in a safe environment. Please help us.

With gratitude and hope,

Christina Marie





---





*Note: For anyone facing domestic violence or abuse, please know you're not alone. National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or text START to 88788.*