Support for the Hales

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,500
Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Wendel
While on a family vacation out-of-state, my sister Jessica, her husband Greg, and their four children were involved in a devastating car accident that has left their world shaken. Miraculously, all six of them survived — a true testament to God's protection and mercy. But the road ahead is long.
Each family member is now recovering at different levels — physically, emotionally, and mentally. They are far from home and family, separated at times by medical needs, and facing a long stretch of hospital stays, rehabilitation, and disruption to their normal life. The needs are many: travel, lodging, time away from work, meals, medical costs not fully covered, and simply the ability to focus on healing without the stress of survival.
This fundraiser is the first step in what will likely be an ongoing need for support over the coming months. Right now, we're lifting them in prayer and rallying around them however we can — trusting that God will continue to provide through the kindness of others.
We are holding off on sharing specific names or personal medical information until we can get clear guidance from the family. But please know: this is a real and urgent need, and your generosity — whether financial, prayerful, or through sharing this campaign — will mean the world.
Thank you for being part of their story of survival and recovery. God is good, even in the storm — and we believe He’s using people like you to carry this family through.
We are praying for all of you. Stand fast and know that God has you under his wing close to his heart. 🙏🙏🙏❤️
Sending love and prayers to all the family.
we love you so much and are praying for a quick healing
Dear Texas Family! We LOVE and adore you so much! This is horrific! Our team of prayer warriors are in prayer!!! Praying for Jess, Phin, Zeke, Saleh, Ruah and Greg! I know Gods angels protected you all! But, I know it’s horrible and is going to be a long journey!
Sending prayers for a complete healing for each of you. God Bless
Praying for healing for the family and comfort and peace.
