Supporting Alyssa and Dwight Darby

Dwight and Alyssa Darby are going through the most difficult thing imaginable. They announced that Alyssa is pregnant at Christmas. Everything was going great. Alyssa had some bleeding every once in a while but everything always ended up ok. They had a 3D ultrasound scheduled in Fargo on March 18. That was the 1st time they heard skeletal dysplasia. Baby's arms and legs are shorter than they should be. Nobody wants to hear that their baby will be different. They had some genetic tests done. The results seemed to take longer than they actually did. There is no genetic reason why Baby is growing the way she is. Her bones are bowed, she is club footed, she has scoliosis, her eyes protrude because her facial bones aren't developing. The hardest news to hear was that her ribs aren't growing either, there is no room for her lungs to grow and develop. Talk about heartbreak. She needs to grow! This is also the first time that Dwight and Alyssa were told they need to have a difficult discussion about if they want to have Drs do everything they can to keep her alive or if they want her to be comfortable and just hold her. Oh the tears. Four weeks later back to Fargo for another ultrasound to measure baby. Baby didn't grow much, she is at the 2% for her genetic age. For every 4 weeks, she is growing at the rate of 1-2 weeks. Alyssa had an amniocentesis done. Once again, results didn't show anything. Dwight and Alyssa were sent a cheek swabbing kit and had to send it in, once again, results are normal. Four weeks later, back for another ultrasound and a visit with one of the Neonatal Doctors. She was compassionate and kind, we really liked her. We got to see one of the NICU rooms since that is where baby will go. Two weeks later, Alyssa hadn't felt good for a couple days. Her chest hurt and she had a terrible headache. Dwight took her to the ER in Jamestown. Her blood pressure was 209 over 100 something. She had developed severe preeclampsia. Ambulance ride to Fargo! Fargo Sanford is now her home until the baby is born. She is 30 weeks along. Preeclampsia is dangerous for both baby and mom. Alyssa can't stay pregnant past 34 weeks. The plan was to take baby via C-section (baby is breach) if they couldn't get her blood pressure down and her labs down (liver enzymes and creatinine). They thought baby might have to be taken that evening or the next day. Her numbers got better, so for now baby stays right where she is. If Alyssa's blood pressure goes over 160, they will give her medication to get it down. If her labs start going back up, it's go time! They had another visit with a different Neonatal doctor. He explained more about what he read on the baby and what he saw on the ultrasounds. This was the first time we heard that part of her brain was smaller, they won't know much about it until she is born. Her mid face is under developed, they don't know if they will even be able to get a tube down her throat to intubate. The alternative is to put her on a CPap machine. There is some concern about her kidneys but that is low on the list. Dwight and Alyssa are in a tight spot. Alyssa can't work for a while, she can take a leave of absence from work, but of course with that, she won't get paid. She wont get paid maternity leave either because it is considered a previously diagnosed condition since she hasn't quite hit her 1 year anniversary at Walmart. Dwight can take a leave of absence and not get paid. Because anything can happen at anytime, he needs to be with Alyssa. I'm reaching out to ask for prayers and financial help. They need to concentrate on the pregnancy and the baby right now.



