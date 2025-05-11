Help the Burns Family Recover

Friends, there is a sweet farming family that could use our help! These sweet friends of ours produce farm to store food for their community, run a small business, all while running the farm and homeschooling their 5 amazing boys. Tara and their youngest son were in an accident this week on their way to Nashville that totaled their truck and freezer, and had them both flighted to Vanderbilt. That is where she is spending her Mother’s Day, as her little boy heals from his surgery to repair internal bleeding, and they discuss the possibility of needing surgery on his spine tomorrow. If you know anything about being self-employed, farming, or mamas who are superwomen for their friends and family, you’ll understand what a blow this situation is to them financially, as well as in the running of their farm, home, and business. THIS is how we support our vital small town farmers; by showing up when they need us most.