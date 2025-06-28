Campaign Image

Single dad and disabled vet needs a car

I'm a single dad of two young kids, and a disabled veteran. I was recently involved in a major automobile accident when an uninsured motorist blew through a red light and totaled my car. I desperately need a car to get to work and care for my children. 

My credit is terrible because last year I was injured at work and received a traumatic brain injury, causing me to take nearly a year from work. I fell behind in my bills and my credit suffered greatly. I started back to work 2 weeks ago, but was immediately involved in a major automobile collision when an uninsured motorist ran a red light and t- my car. I cannot find a lender who will give me financing, and I do not have money for a down payment.


I'm not looking for much, but hopefully I can raise enough to pay some bills down and provide a down payment for a used car.

