Help for Heather

Hi everyone. My name is Jennifer Nelson and I am a friend of Heather Lebano. When we had a tragedy strike our family, Heather and her daughter, Sophia, were the first to swoop in and help. For those who know her, you know this is what she does. She helps.many others carry their cross even in the midst of shouldering the weight of her own grief and loss.

Speaking of shoulders...

Last week Heather took a fall in the midst of the muddy remains of snowy and icy weather. The details are too traumatic for her to share.

Heather and the kids have seen enough tragedy and trauma while caring for and supporting her husband through brain cancer and his journey home.

She has been juggling life, grief managing raising, launching and supporting her kids through normal life and their own grief journey since losing their dad.





She dislocated her shoulder and was immediately taken to the ER by her daughter Sophia. While the shoulder was reset in the ER, docs say it’s broken. An upcoming MRI will reveal the extent of the damage. We are praying fiercely for no tear or need for surgery. We are asking for prayers that there is no need for surgery.

And as you can imagine, since losing Jon, Heather is juggling many things. Juggling without the use of one arm while nursing & healing a dislocated and fractured shoulder is very difficult.

It’s been a difficult adjustment for them to manage all things & Sophia and Isabelle are doing the best they can to support but both have full time commitments of their own in jobs and being a high school student. Ian and Olivia are away at college and looking forward to spring break to be able to come home to help as their mom recovers.

They are doing the best they can while maintaining their own workload.

Please consider donating to help support extra expenses in medical expenses, meal prep, extra (temporary) puppy care for their precious new pup, and house cleaning and laundry.

I spoke with Heather, and we cried and laughed together. As a writer, I thought she'd enjoy my shoulder puns. If we can't laugh we will cry. Please help shoulder this burden by donating what you can. I did not set a "goal" because ANYTHING is helpful at this point.

Thank you!

Jennifer Nelson, founder of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Relics of St.Gianna