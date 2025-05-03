Help Shiloh Hendrix

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $155
Campaign funds will be received by Tyreese Conquest
I’m helping Shiloh Hendrix raise money to save her family. She has been targeted emotionally abused for actively using her freedom of speech. She has lost peace. People are stalking have leaked her Social Security number and she’s going through a financial terminal right now please help.
I am so sick of watching how white people are treated; especially, by black folks who think they rule the world. Sometimes they act like heathens. I call them the n word when they deserve it. They call me cracker & I don't care.
Get to a safe place. Hugs
Blessings be upon you in your fight against the crazy woke mob.
