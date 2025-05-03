Campaign Image

Help Shiloh Hendrix

 USD $100,000

 USD $155

Campaign created by Tyreese Conquest

Campaign funds will be received by Tyreese Conquest

I’m helping Shiloh Hendrix raise money to save her family. She has been targeted emotionally abused for actively using her freedom of speech. She has lost peace. People are stalking have leaked her Social Security number and she’s going through a financial terminal right now please help.

Fight for your Rights
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am so sick of watching how white people are treated; especially, by black folks who think they rule the world. Sometimes they act like heathens. I call them the n word when they deserve it. They call me cracker & I don't care.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sabrinae
$ 10.00 USD
3 hours ago

Get to a safe place. Hugs

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 hours ago

Blessings be upon you in your fight against the crazy woke mob.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

