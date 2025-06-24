Campaign Image

Homeward Bound - Help Me Move Home

 USD $1,500

 USD $515

Campaign created by Corey Graham

Campaign funds will be received by Corey Graham

Hello! I am in the process of moving back home to Kentucky from Missouri. I’ve lived here for seven years, and I miss my home and my family, especially after losing several family members and having to mourn and work on my grief far away from my family. This givesendgo is to help me get my car fixed, buying moving boxes, and break my lease to move home.


I'm setting a goal of $1500 to cover all these expenses and get me back home to my roots. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring me one step closer to being reunited with my family and my friends.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Safe Travel

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

☦️

Diana
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Safe travels

Rachel Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

