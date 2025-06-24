Homeward Bound - Help Me Move Home





Hello! I am in the process of moving back home to Kentucky from Missouri. I’ve lived here for seven years, and I miss my home and my family, especially after losing several family members and having to mourn and work on my grief far away from my family. This givesendgo is to help me get my car fixed, buying moving boxes, and break my lease to move home.





I'm setting a goal of $1500 to cover all these expenses and get me back home to my roots. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring me one step closer to being reunited with my family and my friends.