Raising money for Graduation and University entry

Dear Friends, Family, and Generous Supporters,

My name is Prince Herbert. On July 25th, 2025, a milestone I’ve worked so hard for will finally arrive—my high school graduation! This isn’t just a walk across a stage. It’s the result of years of perseverance, late nights, growth, and determination. It’s a celebration of what I’ve overcome and the bright road that lies ahead.

But I need your help to bring this moment to life.

🎯 My Goal:

I’m raising $10,000 to cover the costs of graduation essentials—things like my graduation attire, yearbook, event fees, travel, and photography—and to contribute toward my next steps beyond high school. Your support will make this journey unforgettable and open doors I’ve dreamed of stepping through.

💖 How You Can Help:

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me closer. Whether it’s:

- $50 to cover part of my gown or ceremony fees

- $100 to help capture memories through photos

- $500 to help reward my teachers and my school for what they've done for me.

-$1000 to $10000 to support my entry into the North Dakota University of Aviation in 2026

Every dollar is a vote of belief in what’s possible for me.

📣 Why Now?

With the date fast approaching, time is of the essence. Your support today helps me prepare for this incredible day and relieves the financial pressure that could otherwise overshadow the joy.

🙏🏽 From My Heart to Yours:

Thank you for taking the time to read this and consider supporting a student who’s ready to rise. Together, we can make July 25th not just a date on the calendar, but the launchpad for an amazing future.

Whatever you can afford—no matter how small—please consider making a donation.

Thank you, and may God bless you as you support my cause.

Please note that:

$1 is equal to ₦1530

$50 is equal to ₦76500

$100 is equal to ₦153,000

$500 is equal to ₦765,000

$1000 is equal to ₦1,530,000

Exchange rates are updated daily. Thank you for believing in my potential. God bless you